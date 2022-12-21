Sparks man sentenced to 77 months in prison for felon in possession of firearms

SPARKS, Nev. (KTNV) — David Lee Wiley Jr., a 41-year-old Sparks resident, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du for unlawfully possessing three firearms after prior felony convictions.

In August 2022, Wiley pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of firearms. He admitted to possessing a rifle, a stolen Glock 30S .45 caliber pistol, and a 9mm IWI UZI pistol with a loaded, high-capacity magazine on February 4, 2022.

Wiley is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions in Washoe County, including convictions for ex-felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale.

According to a release, this case was investigated by the Sparks Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Keenan.