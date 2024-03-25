Southwest Gas urges homeowners to call 811 before spring yardwork to avoid underground line damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Spring brings about more yardwork projects for homeowners, Southwest Gas reminds everyone to call 811 before digging to prevent damage to underground gas and utility lines.

Before undertaking any digging project, homeowners are urged to call the hotline at least two days in advance. Southwest Gas technicians will then locate and mark the utility lines beneath the ground, ensuring they are not accidentally damaged during excavation. The service is provided free of charge, and homeowners do not need to be present during this process.

Southwest Gas Spokesperson Stephen Miller says it's common for people to cause damages by failing to call 811.

"Unfortunately, over 180 damages were caused to our Southwest Gas infrastructure just last year by people not calling 811, and it's an unfortunate risk."

Homeowners are reminded to call 811 before digging to avoid potentially dangerous and costly accidents. For additional information, you can visit Southwest Gas's website.