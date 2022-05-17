Southwest Gas investigated pipeline damage in East Las Vegas

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke to a representative from Southwest Gas after hearing news of a gas leak in Sunrise Manor on Monday evening. Stephen Miller from Southwest Gas said a 6" pipeline was hit by a third party excavating the area.

Miller said that crews were on scene and no customers were affected by the damage. However, traffic controls were in place on eastbound Desert Inn Road while crews were said to complete repairs.

Miller gave an update later Monday evening that the the traffic controls in the area were lifted.