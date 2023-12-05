Southwest businessowners ready to welcome Durango, area's latest big project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The $780 million Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas is just the latest big project in an area that is booming as much as any in the valley.

In an already busy part of town, the casino's opening — doors open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday — is sure to add traffic for other area businesses.

Businesses like the Royalty Pet Spa, which is housed in a strip mall along Warm Springs Road, just a short drive from the Durango complex.

"I expect a lot of people coming to this area, especially with the (new) casino," says Brittany Nagel, owner of the pet spa.

Even for those who aren't big gamblers, the Durango will sport a bevy of new restaurants and a hotel with 200 rooms.

Built by Station Casinos — a "locals" casino brand in the Las Vegas Valley — the property is sure to be a popular spot.

It joins other major developments in the area, spots like Uncommons, UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, and The Bend, which has yet to open.

"I think it's great for small businesses and great for the residents out there," says Justin Jones, a Clark County Commissioner and a Southwest resident for over two decades.

Part of the popularity of the area for developers, Jones says, has to do with its location — the airport is a straight shot down the highway, and the Strip isn't far either.

The Southwest is also home to some of the most desired housing developments and neighborhoods in the valley, which is attractive to businesses looking to relocate to Las Vegas.

"You're able to quickly get to really high-end areas where the CEOs and senior management of companies can live," Jones says.

At Durango, the casino will open its doors Tuesday at 10 a.m., though the parking lot areas will open an hour before that. There will also be fireworks Tuesday night.

Channel 13 will have coverage of the opening, so check back for more.