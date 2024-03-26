Watch Now
Southwest Airlines plans to offer its first red-eye flights, starting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is a target city for Southwest Airlines in its plan to launch the first overnight flights in the company's history.

It will be a while before you can book a red-eye on Southwest. The airline's chief commercial officer estimated it will take about two years to work out technical and labor details.

Hawaii is another target market for Southwest as it rolls out the change, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Southwest is the busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport when it comes to passenger volume — more than 1.68 million people flew through the airline in January. The addition of red-eye flights is only expected to increase that statistic.

Currently, the Las Vegas airport sees around 26 flights departing after 9 p.m. on almost every major U.S. airline, according to data reviewed by the Post.

