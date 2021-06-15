Southwest Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop due to weather data issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines says it is beginning to resume flight operations after a third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate aircraft.

While Southwest and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, the airline says it implemented a ground stop to protect the safety of its crews and customers.

In a statement to 13 Action News the airline said, "We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. We ask that customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs."

If you are flying out of McCarran International Airport tonight you should check with the airline for the status of your flight.