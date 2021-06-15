Watch
Local News

Actions

Southwest Airlines flights resume after nationwide ground stop due to weather data issue

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Earns Southwest
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 01:00:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines says it is beginning to resume flight operations after a third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate aircraft.

While Southwest and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, the airline says it implemented a ground stop to protect the safety of its crews and customers.

In a statement to 13 Action News the airline said, "We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. We ask that customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs."

If you are flying out of McCarran International Airport tonight you should check with the airline for the status of your flight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH