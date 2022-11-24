Southern Nevada's Salvation Army in dire need of help for Red Kettle Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's that time of the year once again!

Captain Anthony Barnes with Southern Nevada's Salvation Army says they are in dire need of volunteers for this year's Red Kettle Campaign.

With only 50 volunteers, as of now, and over 60 locations, Barnes says they've had to cut back on Kettle locations and has had to ask bell ringers to stay up to 8 hours a shift.

More help would allow for four-hour shifts per person and more locations for people to donate.

Anita Murray has volunteered for six years and said she planned to spend time with family this holiday season but decided to give the gift of time.

“I learned about charity very young and it makes feel good that I know I'm helping people,” said Murray.

The campaign helps raise money for the Salvation Army to be able to fund whatever they need throughout the year to assist the community.

For ways to donate click here, or text RedKettles to 51555. To sign up as a bell ringer, call 702-870-4430.