Plastic bags now cost 10 cents at Petco, Sprouts in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BYOB has a new meaning: bring your own bags. You might want to if you shop at Petco or Sprouts, which now charge 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout.

Las Vegans are used to free plastic grocery bags where they shop, but now Petco and Sprouts are charging 10 cents per bag. That's why some people we spoke to Friday say they're bringing their own.

Henderson residents Dawn Kraft and Janna Broxterman said thanks, but no thanks to the 10-cent fee.

“I have a different allotment, different sizes of my own bags," Kraft told Channel 13 on Friday.

“I try to bring my own bags. I would like them to get rid of the plastics, period,” Broxterman added.

The women say they've been bringing their own grocery bags for years to Sprouts and any other grocery stores. Kraft is from New Jersey and says she believes in protecting the environment from plastics. And now, hearing there's a charge for plastic bags at Sprouts, she says it won't affect her shopping experience at check-out.

“It does not impact me at all. I'm actually an advocate for people bringing their own bag," Kraft said. "I think the less plastic you see floating around in the desert or water systems, is much better for everybody."

Charging for plastic bags is common in most grocery stores in California and Oregon, but it’s new to Southern Nevada.

Broxterman, who has lived in Las Vegas on and off for 45 years, has some advice:

“Get your own bags, and then you won't be upset; you won't be paying for plastic bags, right?" Broxterman said. "I don't know. I don't know why people would be upset."

In response to the new charge, Petco corporate gave this statement:

"As a health and wellness company, reducing waste in our business is one of Petco’s top sustainability priorities. As part of our commitment to driving positive change, we encourage customers to reduce single-use-plastic consumption through bagless purchases or the use of reusable bags whenever possible, and we now charge 10 cents for single-use plastic bags at checkout at all Petco pet care centers not impacted by a local bag ban or tax ordinance."

Sprouts corporate offices says their new charge is an environmental decision, as well. They say they plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags by the end of 2023.

As an option, Sprouts will offer reusable plastic bags made from 40% post-consumer recycled material, along with other types of bags. And of course, customers are encouraged to bring their own.

One shopper told Channel 13 forgetting to bring your own bags can be a problem. That's why her tip to fellow shoppers is to toss them in your trunk when you're done shopping.