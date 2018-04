Southern Nevadans remembered Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. yesterday as it had been 50 years since his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

There were those in attendance that knew Dr. King and his family. His impact is still felt in Southern Nevada to this day.

Charles and Kimberly Bailey, owners of Las Vegas Black Image Magazine, devoted their latest issue to Dr. King. In fact, Kimberly's father was a classmate of King's at Moorehouse College.

It's those type connections that'll keep Dr. King's legacy alive in not only our community but around the entire globe.