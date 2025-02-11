Southern Nevada Health District to hold class on diabetes management

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is bringing back its free diabetes self-management, education, and support classes.

According to the health district, diabetes ranks as the eighth leading cause of death in the United States and is the primary cause of kidney failure, lower limb amputations and blindness.

In 2023, 12.8 percent of adults in Clark County, or 238,102 people, were living with diabetes. In Nevada, approximately 283,700 people—11.3 percent of the state's adult population—have been diagnosed with the condition.

Nationwide, more than 38 million Americans have diabetes, with 8.7 million unaware of their diagnosis, putting their health at greater risk. Each year, an estimated 1.2 million Americans are newly diagnosed with diabetes.

To keep the community educated, the district will hold a class in both English and Spanish.



English: Feb. 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Feb. 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Spanish: Feb. 20 and 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Classes are offered both in person at the Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd, and online.

District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said:

Participants can learn valuable, practical skills to fit diabetes care into their lives, while discovering what works best for their health.

How to register

To register, call (702) 759-1270, email gethealthy@snhd.org or complete the Diabetes Self-Management Interest Form here.

Registration for Spanish-language classes is available at the Viva Saludablehere.

To learn more about diabetes resources in Southern Nevada, go to Get Healthy Clark County|Local Diabetes Resources or Viva Saludable|Recursos locales para la diabetes.

For information about additional classes, events and programs offered by the Health District, visit the Get Healthy Clark County Community Calendar.