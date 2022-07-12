LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the start of the school year approaches, the Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging parents and guardians to make immunization appointments for their children as soon as possible.

Starting July 1, there are mandatory requirements for children entering kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade. Those requirements include the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) for students older than 16, and the tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine for 7th graders and up.

Clark County School District also requires the following vaccines for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR).

These requirements must be met before the first day of school on Monday, August 8.

The Health District’s immunization clinics are open Monday through Friday and services are available by appointment. Appointments can be made online at www.snhd.info/bts or over the phone at (702) 759-0850.

The Health District will also be offering weekend back-to-school immunization clinics at its 280 S. Decatur Blvd. public health center on Saturday, July 30 and Saturday, August 6.

Appointments are required for immunization clinics at the East Las Vegas, Henderson and Mesquite public health centers. Limited walk-in clients will only be accepted at the public health center on 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

Parents or guardians vaccinating a child at a Health District clinic should bring immunization records. Parents or guardians who cannot locate immunization records should contact their health care provider.

Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following Health District locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)

Services are available by appointment. Limited walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit www.snhd.info/bts or call (702) 759-0850.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services are available by appointment only.

Visit www.snhd.info/bts or call (702) 759-0850.