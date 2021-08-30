Southern Nevada Health District releases Community Health Assessment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has released its 2020-2021 Community Health Assessment.

Health officials say they have worked with multiple partners and individuals to conduct an in-depth analysis of the community’s health-related needs and strengths as well as resources available to address and improve health outcomes in Clark County.

The CHA provides an overview of health information and helps to identify populations who may be at increased risk of poor health outcomes.

Through the course of the assessment process, common themes emerged from the feedback provided by the community participants.

The SNHD says the assessment is designed to inform the public, stakeholders and organizations about the current health status of Clark County residents and provide guidance for making shared decisions for improving the public health status of the community.

And the full report can be found here.