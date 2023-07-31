South Dakota visitor wins $200k jackpot after playing same Caesars Palace table for 15 years

LAS VEGAS — A man from South Dakota has been coming back and playing the same table at Caesars Palace for 15 years, this weekend he hit it big.

The player won $203,609 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot playing Mississippi Stud poker on Friday, July 28 around 11 p.m.

He was in town with his wife to purchase a 2018 Rolls Royce Ghost, but decided to hit his trusty table. A Royal Flush landed him the big payday two hours later.

According to a Caesars Palace representative, he plans to use the money to try his luck again back at the casino.