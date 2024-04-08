Sources: Law office shooter killed son's ex-wife and her new husband before shooting himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area on Monday morning.

A source tells us shots were fired amid a deposition, and that the shooter killed two people before fatally shooting himself.

Additional sources told Channel 13 police were responding to Prince Law Group, with offices located on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

Live updates on this developing story are as follows:

1:36 p.m. — Multiple sources in both law enforcement and the legal community have identified attorney Joe Houston as the gunman who killed two people and himself at a Summerlin area law office this morning.

Among the victims are Houston's former daughter-in-law, Ashley Prince, and her new husband, attorney Dennis Prince, sources say.

Those same sources explain that Joe Houston was representing his son, Dylan Houston (also an attorney), in child custody proceedings with Ashley Prince — who was being represented in those same proceedings by her new husband.

Joe Houston, Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince were present for a deposition in the custody case involving Ashley and her former husband (Houston's son). The former couple have two young children together.

Houston is said to have shot Ashley and Dennis Prince before turning the weapon on himself. Sources also tell us that the now-deceased couple (Dennis and Ashley Prince) recently welcomed a new baby — their only child together.

11:58 a.m. — Officials ask that those trying to get in touch with a loved one who works at the office building where the shooting occurred — do NOT call 911. Instead, you can call 702-455-AIDE to reach victim services.

11:35 a.m. — Abel Garcia spoke with one of the employees who was inside the building when the shooting began.

11:20 a.m. — Bryan Horwath is outside the office building where dozens of employees were evacuated after the fatal shooting.

