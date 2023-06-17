Soulja Boy cancels free Fremont Experience concert Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Soulja Boy has canceled his Fremont Street Experience concert Saturday.

The "Crank That" singer's Downtown Rocks set was planned for June 17 as part of Fremont's free nightly entertainment series.

Organizers with the Fremont Street Experience confirm that due to unforeseen circumstances from the artist, Soulja Boy had to cancel his appearance.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the fans that were looking forward to this show, and we look forward to welcoming guests to all future Downtown Rocks shows."