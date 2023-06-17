Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Soulja Boy cancels free Fremont Experience concert Saturday

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Fremont Street Experience.png
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 01:30:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Soulja Boy has canceled his Fremont Street Experience concert Saturday.

The "Crank That" singer's Downtown Rocks set was planned for June 17 as part of Fremont's free nightly entertainment series.

Organizers with the Fremont Street Experience confirm that due to unforeseen circumstances from the artist, Soulja Boy had to cancel his appearance.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to the fans that were looking forward to this show, and we look forward to welcoming guests to all future Downtown Rocks shows."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH