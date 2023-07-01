Son of Lake Mead drowning victim warns others of water dangers as holiday weekend begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coming to Lake Mead will never be the same for Steve Alvarado. He lost his mother Cristina to a drowning this past Father’s Day on June 18.

Alvarado said he received a text from his mother on Father’s Day morning saying she would be heading to the lake with her German Shepard.

A few hours later, he received a text from his mother’s friend who was at the lake with her saying she had died. He rushed to the hospital following the text.

“She was found face down after being in the water for about 20 to 40 minutes,” said Alvarado. “Everything happened so fast. I didn’t have time to see her and talk to her one last time.”

Alvarado grew up an only child and said Cristina was a single mother.

“She was kind of like my backbone,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado describes his mother as lively, energetic, sweet and loved to salsa dance.

While he’s still numb from losing her, he’s speaking out hoping to warn others about the dangers at the lake.

Alvarado said his mother was not wearing a life jacket when she drowned.

“That’s why I want to spread awareness,” said Alvarado. “Just wear a life jacket. If you’re going to be in any part of the water, windy or not. It could save your life.”

It’s a message U.S. Park Service officials are also sharing. Spokesperson John Haynes said more people have been visiting Lake Mead this year with rising water levels.

That’s why he said it’s even more critical people wear a life jacket.

“Wearing a life jacket dramatically reduces the odds of you being in a drowning incident,” said Haynes. “If everybody could keep that one thing, it would go a long way in preventing drownings.”

Park Service reports six deaths over Father’s Day weekend at Lake Mead. Three of which were drownings. They’re also looking for a missing boater from last weekend.

“This lake has some unique features. It’s very, very big. It’s very, very cold water,” said Haynes. “People are out there in the heat and it’s moving water so it could be very unstable at times. So you have to use caution when you’re in this lake.”

If you would like to donate to help with Cristina's funeral costs, click on this link.