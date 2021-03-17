Some public lands in Nevada closed to overnight camping

RENO (AP) — Land management officials in Nevada have announced that a federal agency is closing sections of public land in Washoe and Lyon counties to overnight camping as more people violate the 14-day camping limit.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Bureau of Land Management says areas of Golden and Sun valleys and an area off State Route 50 will be closed for camping starting April 1.

The locations will remain open for day use and hiking. Under the agency's policy, campers can only stay on undeveloped public land for 14 consecutive days.

Campers are then asked to move to a site at least 25 miles away.

The closures are indefinite.