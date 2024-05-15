Some popular Mt. Charleston hiking trails to remain closed indefinitely

MT. CHARLESTON, Nev. (KTNV) — Some of the most popular hiking trails in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will remain closed with no opening date in sight.

That's because the area around Mt. Charleston is still dealing with the fallout from torrential rains and washouts caused by Hurricane Hilary, which rocked the region in August.

According to officials, the popular Mary Jane Falls and Cathedral Rock Trails will remain off limits and officials from the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies figured out how to rebuild. Some of the trails were completely washed out — replaced by deep trenches — by the heavy rains last year.

For regular hiker William Stinnett of Las Vegas, the lingering closures will take away from the overall Mt. Charleston experience.

"It will take some away because I know some of these places, especially with Mary Jane Falls, that's more of a family hike," Stinnett says. "Lots of people with dogs and stuff like that, so I can't think of another trail that's going to take its place."

Forest Service officials say, during the peak hiking season, the Mary Jane Falls trail can host over 10,000 visitors per day.

"Mary Jane Falls, Bristlecone, Cathedral Rock, Trail Canyon, all four are highly popular, especially with Las Vegas locals, and all four of those trails are closed," says Taylor Tims of the Forest Service. "Those trails sustained the most damage, therefore they will remain closed this season."

While that's certainly a bummer for many, there are plenty of open areas to recreate on and around Mt. Charleston. And officials say portions of the Lower Bristlecone Trail and the Mack's Canyon Road Trail are likely to be reopened later this month.

Large portions of the Mary Jane Falls Trail have been replaced with narrow trenches, sometimes close to 10 feet deep. And Jason Douglas, fire chief for the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, says trying to skirt the trail closed signs this spring and summer would be a bad idea.

That's partly because it would be difficult for rescuers to get to anyone who might become injured on a trail.

"We can still hike in some of those places a little bit, but it's pretty hard," Douglas says. "If you're past the (closed areas) and you get stuck, our only option might be a helicopter rescue."

Officials say that could put rescuers, potentially, in harm's way. And a rescue job that might have taken 30 minutes to an hour before last summer, that could take several hours now.

And going past the trail closed signs can be costly. Federal officers are patrolling the areas and they have the right to enforce steep fines and even jail time.

Offiicals also say they plan to reopen the Echo Trailhead and the Little Falls Trail sometime later this year, but for now, they're asking for patience from visitors.

"We're asking people to please not break these closure rules," Tims says. "People could put themselves at risk, along with people who would be tasked with rescuing them. If you hurt yourself back in these areas, it's going to be a really lengthy rescue time. We have lots of other trails that are open and safe."

