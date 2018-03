UPDATE MARCH 14: A poll is asking residents the name should be on Clark County's potential new city.

Some of the options are the city of East Las Vegas, the city of Sunrise Manor and the city of Frenchman. The poll can be found here.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Some people on the east side of the valley are looking to make a dramatic move and break away from Clark County.

There's a faction of residents that want to turn Sunrise Manor, an unincorporated town in Clark County, into a city on par with Henderson or North Las Vegas.

"With us being part of this huge kind of conglomerate [of Clark County], we don't have the independence or help that's actually needed," said Michelle Henry, who's in favor of incorporation.

Henry says she would want a Sunrise Manor government to address problems of crime, drugs and homeless people.

There is a history of incorporations in Southern Nevada.

North Las Vegas made the move in 1946

Henderson in 1953

Boulder City in 1960

Sunrise Manor is eligible to be added to the list with a population of nearly 200,000.

A petition needs to be submitted to Clark County, and signatures from one-third of the potential city's electorate would need to be collected within 90 days.

That would get the issue on the ballot for a vote.

Kimberly Marx lives on the east side, and she thinks it's a bad idea.

"It is going to be far too expensive," Marx said. "I think there's a lot of costs involved that people aren't thinking about."

She's worried building infrastructure to house government services, providing emergency services and everything else that goes with being a city is too costly for the tax base to afford.

Some of the minds behind the idea say the plan is to start collecting signatures in March.