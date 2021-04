LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Clark County School District parents are pushing for the district to create an anti-racism policy.

They say it is long overdue in a district with a large number of students of color.

The No Racism in Schools 1865 Group has already drafter a letter calling for Supt. Jesus Jara and the board of trustees to create a district-wide policy.

They say the current anti-bullying policies are not enough.

The parents will meet again tomorrow.