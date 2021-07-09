Social media pranksters crash North Las Vegas City Council meeting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pair of social media pranksters crashed a city council meeting in North Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Their names are Chad and JT. Chad talked about his love for JT and said the government does not formally recognize the love between two bros but it should.

"We'll be at the Cosmo pool after this if anybody wants to cruise and kick it," said JT into the microphone after serenading the council. "Thank you guys so much."

JT said platonic friendships deserve the benefits any married couple would get.