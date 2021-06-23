SNWA and City of Henderson offering cash incentives to replace 'decorative grass'

The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is currently offering rebates to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping and now the City of Henderson will supplement it, giving more money to those business owners who would want to do it.

SNWA currently offers rebates at $3 per square-foot for the first 10,000 square feet converted. Landscape conversions more than 10,000 square feet will receive $1.50 per square foot up to $500,000.

The City of Henderson is supplementing SNWA’s cash incentive with $1.50 per square foot for local businesses. Parcels that have a large amount of turf in a public-facing right of way that choose to convert to Water Smart Landscape can now receive $3 per square foot up to 40,000 square feet.

This incentive is valid for non-single-family properties that have large amounts of grass along a public right of way. These include businesses -- commercial and industrial -- homeowner associations, multi-family residences including condos and apartments, churches and schools.

