SNHD warns about supplements made by local manufacturer, suspends permit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District wants to warn the public about products made by a local manufacturer over concerns about metal toxicity and ingredient safety.

Harmonic Innerprizes is a local supplement manufacterer that SNHD says was using unapproved or unidentified sources to make their products.

According to the health district, "Harmonic Innerprizes sold products made with ingredients that are not food grade and with ingredients from unapproved sources, including some that could lead to heavy metal toxicity."

In a Tuesday release, health officials say the district has suspended their permit and the business is no longer selling the products of concern, but warn there are already products in circulation or that may be available through other retail sources.

Symptoms of heavy metal toxicity are nonspecific and can vary, according to SNHD, including but not limited to:



Abdominal pain.

Chills.

Dehydration.

Diarrhea.

Nausea.

While the above non-specific symptoms can be caused by a wide range of health issues, SNHD urges anyone who has taken supplements purchased from Harmoinic Innerprizes experiencing new or unexplained symptoms to immediately talk with a health care provider.