SNHD makes COVID-19 vaccine boosters available to minors ages 5 through 11

LAS VGEAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is making COVID-19 vaccine boosters available to minors ages 5 through 11.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, allowing for the expanded use of the vaccine immediately SNHD reports.

SNHD says a total of 3,561,211 vaccines have been administered in Clark County.

“As of May 9, a total of 3,561,212 vaccines have been administered in Clark County; 624,196 boosters have been administered; 86.92 percent of adults have initiated vaccination; 76.19 percent of people 5 years of age and older have initiated vaccination; 70.18 percent of adults 18 and older have completed their vaccination series; and 60.81 percent of people 5 years and older have completed their vaccination series.” SNHD said in a statement.

More information on vaccine clinic locations and more can be found online at www.snhd.info/covid