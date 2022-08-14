Watch Now
Local News

Actions

SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs

SNHD HQ
13 Action News
SNHD HQ
Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 18:42:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District said that their East Las Vegas Public Health Center at 2950 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101 will be closed on Monday due to repairs to the main water line.

Based on the repairs, the East Las Vegas facility could remain closed for several days according to a press release.

The East Las Vegas Public Health Center provides immunizations and family planning services by appointment only. Clients with immunization appointments are being notified and will be referred to the Health District’s main location at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard according to the health district.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH