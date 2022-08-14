SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District said that their East Las Vegas Public Health Center at 2950 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101 will be closed on Monday due to repairs to the main water line.

Based on the repairs, the East Las Vegas facility could remain closed for several days according to a press release.

The East Las Vegas Public Health Center provides immunizations and family planning services by appointment only. Clients with immunization appointments are being notified and will be referred to the Health District’s main location at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard according to the health district.