SNHD: Contaminated fruit pouches sold in some Clark County retailers, online outlets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District emphasizes a U.S. Food & Drug Administration health alert advising parents and caregivers not to purchase or feed WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis-brand apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to toddlers and young children.

The health alert from the FDA says the pouches may contain elevated lead levels.

SCRIPPS: FDA expands fruit pouch recall after more cases of lead illnesses

SNHD officials say the product was available at some local retailers in Clark County and online outlets:

"Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the pouches, and should discard them," officials said.

The FDA and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a safety alert on Oct. 28 as reports of four children were found with elevated blood lead levels.

Monday, the FDA announced 22 reports of illness "potentially linked" to the recalled product submitted to the administration.

Officials say short-term exposure to lead could result in headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia.

Longer-term exposure could result in irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness, tremor and weight loss.