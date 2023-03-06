Smoking elevator motor prompts hotel guest to evacuate Boulder Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests are back in the hotel after a smoking elevator motor prompted evacuations at Boulder Station on Sunday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to the hotel-casino at 4111 Boulder Hwy. just before 3 p.m. on reports of "smoke and alarms going off on the 16th floor," a department spokesman wrote in a news release.

"Initial crews reported a smell of burning in the stairwell with hotel guests evacuating," CCFD said.

Further investigation revealed an overheated elevator motor in the machine room was the source of the smoke and burning smell, Channel 13 was told. Firefighters isolate power to that unit and took it out of service for repairs. By that time, smoke had dissipated, officials said.

As of this report, all guests were said to be back in the hotel.

Clark County Fire's response included five engines, two truck companies, three rescues and two battalion chiefs, the department spokesman noted.

"There is no additional information at this time," officials said.

Channel 13 reached out to Station Casinos for a comment and had yet to hear back as of this report.