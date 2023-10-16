Smith's partnering with Boyd Gaming to host vaccine clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Smith's Food & Drug Stores are partnering up with Boyd Gaming to offer vaccines to the public.

The vaccine clinics are scheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 18 at The Orleans Hotel & Casino parking lot that is facing Tropicana Avenue.

Those clinics are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a press release, health officials are offering vaccines for COVID, RSV, flu, pneumonia, and shingles.

Immunize Nevada is covering the cost of flu shots for 100 uninsured patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Kroger NASCAR show car and NASCAR mobile vaccine trailer will also offer $5 off groceries with an eligible flu shot.

According to Smith's officials, customers can also get their flu and COVID booster vaccine at their local Smith's pharmacy during their regular shopping trip, which you can learn more about here.