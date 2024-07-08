Small plane makes emergency landing on Nevada highway

CARSON CITY (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was able to make an emergency landing safely on a highway in northern Nevada after running out of fuel, authorities said Saturday.

No vehicles were hit, and none of the three people on board the aircraft were injured when the aircraft landed Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Carson City, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily blocked while the plane was loaded onto a truck for transport.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office said the twin-engine plane ran out of fuel before the pilot was forced to make the controlled landing near the Dayton airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday that it will investigate the incident involving the Aero Commander 500.