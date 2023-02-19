Watch Now
Small plane crash in Searchlight results in minor injuries, Las Vegas police say

Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 19, 2023
SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a small aircraft crashed Sunday morning in Searchlight, Nevada.

Police said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

Information from the FAA states that a single-engine Glasair Sportsman GS2 crashed around 11 a.m.

"Only the pilot was on board," said a media relations official with the Federal Aviation Administration. "The FAA will investigate."

The area where the plane crashed was near the Loran Road Station according to police.

KTNV will provide more details on this crash when the become available.

