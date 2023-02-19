Small plane crash in Searchlight results in minor injuries, Las Vegas police say

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a small aircraft crashed Sunday morning in Searchlight, Nevada.

Police said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

Information from the FAA states that a single-engine Glasair Sportsman GS2 crashed around 11 a.m.

"Only the pilot was on board," said a media relations official with the Federal Aviation Administration. "The FAA will investigate."

The area where the plane crashed was near the Loran Road Station according to police.

