UPDATE ON JAN. 11: Family, friends, and customers of Amber Unicorn Books will be holding a Celebration of Life for Lou Donato, the shop's co-owner.

The celebration will take place on Jan. 13 at the Shish Kabob House on Flamingo Road, between Torrey Pines Drive and Rainbow Boulevard. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

UPDATE ON NOV. 10: Lou Donato, one of the owners of Amber Unicorn, has passed away according to his wife Myrna.

Myrna said that her husband has been on life support since October 31 when he suffered a heart attack.

Her last words to Lou were, "There are no bookstores in Heaven, and you need to build one."

Myrna said that neither she nor her husband feared death because they've lived such good lives.

A celebration of Lou's life will be held at a future date.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misattributed Myrna's last words to her husband. The error has since been fixed.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Business owners in a once-busy shopping center are struggling after a popular supermarket shut its doors.

Trader Joe's vacated a shopping plaza near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard last month.

Now, the used bookstore Amber Unicorn is in danger of shutting down, and they say it's because they've lost a lot of walk-in foot traffic from Trader Joe's customers.

Lou and Myrna Donato say the Trader Joe's was the main reason they chose the location when they moved in nine years ago. Before that, they had been on Charleston Boulevard for more than 20 years.

The Donatos say they've lost a quarter of their income since Trader Joe's closed.

"My stomach's turning," Myrna Donato said. "This wasn't in our plans. We figured we'd be here a couple more years then maybe sell the business and retire. I doubt it now."

Next door to Amber Unicorn is the restaurant Mochiko Chicken.

Their owners say they rely less on walk-in traffic, but they've seen a decrease in their business as well.

Our efforts to reach the property manager to find out what could be coming in to replace Trader Joe's were unsuccessful.

The Donatos say a bank controls the shopping center and will eventually put it up for sale.

"We're maintaining barely, but I don't know how long we're going to be able to do this," Myrna Donato said.

The store has put every one of its books on sale in an effort to make rent on time next month.