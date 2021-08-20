Small businesses connect in first Made in Nevada Connections event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown at Craft Haus Brewery, they’re brewing more than just beer.

“My favorite beer is Hop Vegas,” said Wyndee Forrest, Co-owner and Founder of Craft Haus Brewery. “Also, Silver State is our number one selling beer.”

The brewery-taproom is hosting the first of many Made in Nevada Connections, a networking event for food manufacturing, beverage and agriculture companies.

“Nevada’s more than the neon and gambling,” said Brad Scribner, Community Project Manager with the Nevada Small Business Development Center. “There’s real people doing real work here.”

Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada partnered earlier this year to provide resources for small businesses in northern Nevada, and now they’re expanding their network to Southern Nevada companies.

“We’re working with all of our local companies to promote, to market to our consumers here in Nevada but also domestically and nationally to grow the economic impact,” said Dillon Davidson, Sr. Trade Officer, Department of Agriculture.

While several companies were able to meet and greet, the event was also meant to highlight the importance of sourcing locally.

“We should always choose what’s made in our backyard, because we’re employing our neighbors and our friends,” said Forrest.

Now they’re bringing these business together, and bringing their products to Nevadans in a virtual experience on shop.madeinnevada.org.

“About a year ago we launched an e-commerce website,” said Scribner. “Businesses have an opportunity to open a free online store there, so they have an additional channel to reach consumers.”

Made in Nevada Connections, for southern Nevada businesses this August and northern Nevada businesses in February 2022. Businesses are not required to be Made in Nevada members to attend, but will be able to sign up for the free membership at the event.