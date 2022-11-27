Small Business Saturday supports local businesses in the Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is always dedicated to celebrating and supporting small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is a way for local and small entrepreneurs and business owners to showcase their stores and showoff what they have.

Ray Billa Lobos, owner of Run It Back in Container Park, says support from the community is huge for his business.

"It means a lot for people to come down and give us a chance, and let us make a name for ourselves," said Lobos.

He says support from other small business owners is also key in thriving in this business.

“They understand the grind and what it takes to be a small business," said Lobos "so we help each other out and encourage each other.”

Erica Gonzalez, owner of Shop Mama Sage in Container Park, says she even shows support to other local artists and designers inside her business.

Both owners say the holidays are a great time to shop small and local. Skipping long lines while still getting great holiday deals.

“You're supporting the community and you're supporting a business owners dream," said Gonzalez, "and what they want to do with their store, because each store is unique.”