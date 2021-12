LAS VEGAS (KTN) — Las Vegas police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a skateboarder Friday night at about 10 p.m.

According to a witness, a man was skateboarding in the road near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard when he was hit by a white sedan.

Police say the white sedan left the scene and the skateboarder was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.