Single-day tickets for Life is Beautiful block party to go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful, the renowned festival celebrating music, art, and culture, will begin selling single-day tickets for this year's block party on Thursday, Aug. 29 at noon.

“Life Is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Part" is a two-day party, taking place Sept. 27-28 in Downtown Las Vegas. Organizers call this year's event a unique return to the festival’s roots, offering a more close-knit experience set against the vibrant backdrop of the city’s downtown heart.

This year’s event includes performances by Justice, Peggy Gou, LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Jungle, James Blake, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Badbadnotgood, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot, and Fifi.

Life is Beautiful will transform Downtown Las Vegas into a massive dance party, featuring non-stop music from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day.

Embracing a unique approach, the festival eliminates overlapping sets, allowing attendees to immerse themselves fully in the music without missing a beat. From electrifying headliners to emerging talent, Life is Beautiful promises to deliver performances that captivate and inspire.

WATCH: Rolling Stone CEO talks future of Life is Beautiful after mixed reaction to 'block party' plan

FULL INTERVIEW: Rolling Stone CEO talks future of Life Is Beautiful

Located just a five-minute walk from The Arts District, The East Fremont Entertainment District, and the iconic Fremont Street Experience, Life is Beautiful invites its community to explore and enjoy the rich tapestry of Las Vegas while experiencing world-class music and artistry.

Additionally, Life is Beautiful is partnering with Headcount to register voters in anticipation of this critical election year.

