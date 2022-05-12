Sign-on bonuses still common as businesses struggle to attract workers amid "great resignation"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Large payments to new employees have become more common among businesses during the pandemic driven worker shortage known as the "great resignation."

In response, many businesses have resorted to advertising sign-on bonuses of $1,000, $2,000, $5,000 or more to attract workers to all types of fields.

Las Vegas based ambulance company Guardian Elite Medical Services has been offering as high as $10,000 for qualified paramedics.

"This market has been very difficult to recruit people," said CEO Samuel Scheller.

Scheller said sign-on bonuses have become standard practice across the country especially in the medical field.

"In order to hire and recruit that talent, we've had to match what other companies are offering just so we can simply stay competitive in the market," he said.

Scheller said the pandemic changed the game when it comes to training, recruiting, and hiring medical professionals like EMTs and paramedics.

"I've never seen this type of recruitment and retainment effort," he said.

Scheller has been looking to fill positions fast, their Indeed.com listing indicates more than 10 positions eligible for the bonus, and says local paramedics should look to the local business for work.

"We're a locally owned and operated ambulance company. We have roots here in Vegas. Vegas is where we live, where we play, where we do our work so we're in it for the community."