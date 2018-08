LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Sierra Vista High School student was arrested on Tuesday morning after police said he was found with a gun.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Clark County School District police said the boy was found with a .45 caliber during a random search by Nevada parole and probation officers.

CCSD police did not have the age of the student nor did they know why the student was on parole or probation.

The student is currently being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

A 16-year-old student was arrested Aug. 22 at Centennial High School for bring a loaded gun to school and another student was arrested Aug. 13 for bringing a gun to Green Valley High School.