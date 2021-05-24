Showcasing Vegas Chinatown to the masses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Everything you’d want to know about Chinatown in Las Vegas, all in one place. A new website is meant to promote activities and businesses there in a streamlined fashion.

“It’s gone from being an obscure neighborhood to being one of the most sought-after foodie destinations.”

There’s no doubt Chinatown in Las Vegas has grown in recent years. The area brimming with many Asian-owned businesses and a lot more foot traffic that isn’t just from locals.

“Strip guests are coming here. At any time, there are 10 to 12 limousines dropping off guests in this plaza alone.”

Joe Muscaglione is one of the brains behind Chinatown Vegas.com. He says with the recent surge of interest, he and a Chinese partner have taken it upon themselves to create a website solely for the area, offering a complete guide that’s easy to use.

“We’ve implemented a search engine where you can search whatever you’re looking for. Alterations, dispensaries, restaurants,” he said.

Many of the businesses featured sit on a segment of Spring Mountain Road from the I-15 to Rainbow Boulevard.

“It’s a free portal. We welcome business there to go and upload their information, and hopefully, it gets them some extra business out of it,” Muscaglione said.

Extra business that is needed after the pandemic dealt a double whammy to many Asian Americans with misplaced fears of the virus and financial losses when many businesses had to shut down.

“Before there was a confirmed case, there was a stigma about the Chinatowns here, so I feel great. Hopefully, I can help everybody back,” he said.

Muscaglione encourages everyone to check out the website and explore the area.

“You can get a fast food hot dog right there. You can have Michelin-level dining on that side. Chinatown Vegas has everything, and it just keeps getting better and better,” he said.

The creators are planning a bigger launch of the website coming up on June 1, the same day that all businesses are allowed to re-open at 100 percent capacity. A link to Chinatown Vegas can be found here.