Short track races return to the Bullring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Short track racing will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's 3/8 mile track Saturday for the first time in a year as coronavirus business restrictions allow people to attend in person.

Former driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TJ Clark will manage the slate of races at the track.

Clark has considered the Bullring his home track, and said it has helped grow racing's base as young drivers get more opportunities to learn and develop their skills.

“I’m thankful that (LVMS President) Chris Powell believes in grassroots racing and has given us the opportunity to keep the Bullring going,” Clark said. “I believe short tracks are the heart of racing and we as a community need to support local grassroots racing and the Bullring."

Speedway Vice President of Communications Jeff Motley said several big name drivers have made their way through the Bullring on their way to bigger things.

"Guy Hurt, Kyle Busch both kind of grew up in the Bullring," he said, "there's a number of guys who raced in the nationals series, Noah Gregson, Riley Hurts, and drag racing NHRA has been around Las Vegas forever."

Ten short-track races will run beginning at 5 p.m. in front of a sold out crowd based on COVID restrictions.