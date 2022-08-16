Short-term rental applications for unincorporated Clark County opens September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials said that those who want to operate a short-term rental can apply as soon as September 13 through March 13.

These applications include those in unincorporated Clark County. The ordinance regulating short-term rental units was adopted by the Clark County Commission on June 21.

Clark County says applications are available through the County’s online portal. Interested parties also may pick up the application and submit it in-person by appointment only.

To apply, visit this website that was provided through a press release: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/businesslicense/STR. One also may schedule an appointment by phone starting Sept. 6 for as soon as Sept. 13 at (702) 455-4321.

Officials said that upon submission of an application, an identification number will be assigned to the application. During the application period, changes to an application will not be accepted. Following the close of the application period, the identification numbers will be placed in a random number generator to determine the order of priority in which the applications will be processed.

Submission of an application does not guarantee approval or issuance of a license, officials said. Applications are subject to review and investigation by the Department of Business License and other related agencies as applicable.