Shooting investigation shut down Desert Inn Road Tuesday

Desert Inn Road shut down for shooting investigation on January 30.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 21:38:29-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy traffic backed up as police shut down Desert Inn Road on Tuesday evening to investigate a shooting.

One person was found shot and transported to the hospital around 4 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Paradise Road.

As police investigate the scene, Desert Inn remained shut down from Paradise Road to an area past Channel 8 Drive.

As of 6 p.m., the shooter has not been found or arrested.

