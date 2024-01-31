Shooting investigation shut down Desert Inn Road Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy traffic backed up as police shut down Desert Inn Road on Tuesday evening to investigate a shooting.
One person was found shot and transported to the hospital around 4 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Paradise Road.
As police investigate the scene, Desert Inn remained shut down from Paradise Road to an area past Channel 8 Drive.
As of 6 p.m., the shooter has not been found or arrested.
#BREAKING We are currently investigating a shooting near the area of East Desert Inn Road and South Channel 8 Drive. Responding officers located one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/BVrrmgyYeI— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 31, 2024