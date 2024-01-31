Shooting investigation shut down Desert Inn Road Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy traffic backed up as police shut down Desert Inn Road on Tuesday evening to investigate a shooting.

One person was found shot and transported to the hospital around 4 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Paradise Road.

As police investigate the scene, Desert Inn remained shut down from Paradise Road to an area past Channel 8 Drive.

As of 6 p.m., the shooter has not been found or arrested.