Shoes for Scholars initiative rewards students for academic progress at Cram Middle School

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to the nonprofit organization Shoes for Scholars, over 120 students at Brian & Teri Cram Middle School received brand-new shoes on Thursday as a reward for their improvement in math and English test scores.

The student's academic progress was monitored through the Exact Path learning program. The class that collectively logged the most hours was rewarded with new shoes, including brands like Nike or Vans.

According to Jennifer Ritter, assistant principal of Cram Middle School, the students' Math MAP scores saw a 15% increase, surpassing the school’s goal of 10%.

May Kane, founder and CEO of Shoes for Scholars, said the initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the students' and teachers’ hard work and dedication to academics.

"I wanted to create a program that not only demonstrates academic improvement but also fosters confidence in each student," Kane said.

To learn more information or support the initiative, visitwww.ShoesForScholars.org.