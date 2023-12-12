Shark Tank looking for the next successful entrepreneurs in Las Vegas for season 16

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shark Tank has an open casting call online and in Las Vegas for season 16.

The casting team will be in Las Vegas during CES, taking place January 9-12 at The Venetian.

"Attend an Open Call where you will be given the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch of your business/product/idea to a member of the Casting Team," the casting team says on its website. "Just like you would as if you were on the show. Come prepared to wow and dazzle us."

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., wristbands will be distributed, and then interviews are said to start around 11 a.m. Officials say lining up will not be allowed prior to 8 a.m. on Friday, January 12.

Address:

CES® @ THE VENETIAN – LEVEL 1, ROOM 101

3355 S. Las Vegas. Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Officials say more cities and times will be announced.

If you can't make it to the open call, online submissions are open. You can find more information on that here.