Shane Patton Memorial Monument unveiled in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Twenty years ago, Shane Patton was killed serving in Afghanistan when his helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission.

Now, the Navy SEAL is being honored in Boulder City with a statue at Wilbur Square Park.

Family, friends and local officials gathered Saturday afternoon to unveil the Shane Patton Memorial Monument.

WATCH the unveiling here:

Shane went to Boulder City High School, where he played baseball for the Eagles as a pitcher and outfielder, according to the Shane Patton Foundation.

Shane graduated in the year 2000 and followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a Navy SEAL.

He ultimately lost his life during "Operation Red Wings," which inspired the book and motion picture “Lone Survivor” by Marcus Luttrell.

