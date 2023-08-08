Watch Now
Shade Tree seeking luggage donations for domestic violence, human trafficking victims

The Shade Tree
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 13:11:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shade Tree is seeking donations of new, or "gently used" luggage, backpacks, and duffel bags.

The shelter caters to the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children in the Las Vegas valley. According to the CEO of Shade Tree, clients will often arrive at the 24-hour emergency shelter with "little or nothing," which includes a reliable bag to carry their belongings.

“We want our clients to feel confident and positive when they are ready to leave our program including having decent, reliable luggage to help them start their new journey with dignity,” said Perez. “The difference for our clients between transporting their personal items in trash bags versus actual luggage is meaningful both physically and emotionally.”

Requested donations include:

  • New and gently used luggage/suitcases with functional wheels
  • New duffel bags with functional wheels 
  • New adult backpacks

To make a donation, please make a donation drop-off appointment at https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations or email donations@theshadetree.org.

