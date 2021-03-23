Shade Tree seeking Easter donations for residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Shade Tree needs your help!
The organization, which provides shelter to women and children, is planning a socially distanced on-site celebration for Easter and it needs donations for children who live at the shelter.
Donations can include:
- Already-assembled Easter baskets
- Empty plastic eggs
- individually wrapped candy.
Before you drop off your donations you must make an appointment.
You can also call the number 702-385-0072.
Donations are being accepted now through March 31.