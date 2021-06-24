Isolated storms reported throughout the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory was issued earlier today for the southeast part of Las Vegas valley.

#WeatherAlert: The @NWSVegas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory for the Southeast Las #Vegas Valley. Thunderstorms with heavy rain, damging winds and moving through the area. #VegasWeather



Cameras courtesy @RTCSNV, weather graphic from NWS Vegas pic.twitter.com/Zq3RNCGnu6 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 24, 2021

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

Potential for 60 mph gusts near Lake Las Vegas have prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 1:11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6w3rTfyarO — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) June 24, 2021

Pretty good thunder around too. pic.twitter.com/3N7C7Nwijw — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) June 24, 2021

As of 1:30 p.m., there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley.

Avoid all washes. Flamingo Wash at Nellis running at 7.5 feet high. Even dry washes can rapidly rise. @NWSVegas #TurnAroundDontDrown — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) June 24, 2021

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired before 2 p.m. However, the flood advisory is still in effect until 4 p.m. Click here for more information about the alert.

