Watch
Local News

Actions

Isolated storms reported throughout the Las Vegas valley

Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:59:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory was issued earlier today for the southeast part of Las Vegas valley.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley.

More information about outages here.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired before 2 p.m. However, the flood advisory is still in effect until 4 p.m. Click here for more information about the alert.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH