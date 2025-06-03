Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for Las Vegas, Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued two warnings for severe weather that's expected to impact parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

Those include a severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 2:45 p.m., and a flash flood warning, in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Impacted areas listed in the NWS's severe thunderstorm warning include Las Vegas, Henderson, Anthem and Mountains Edge. Hazards expected in those areas include winds up to 60 mph, large hail and heavy rain.

According to NWS forecasters, a thunderstorm that formed over Black Mountain is "expanding westward and will kick off strong, gusty winds in addition to frequent lightning."

"Take shelter indoors," the NWS advised. "Move to the lowest level and away from windows."

The flash flood warning, issued at 2:11 p.m., includes Henderson, Anthem, Southern Highlands and Sloan. Hazards expected in those areas include heavy rain, flash flooding and wind gusts of 40+ mph.

"Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways," the NWS warned. "Turn around, don't drown."