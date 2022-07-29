Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Las Vegas by National Weather Service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday the National Weather Service of Las Vegas announced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

The weather service reports that winds are over 70 MPH and warns the public not to cross flooded roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the remainder of the Las Vegas Valley. Very strong winds continue! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/tcxvfRXoex — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley, particularly the northern and central parts of #Vegas. Stay away from washes and flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/P7I91OS0pO — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

The weather service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake Mead and Boulder City.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Lake Mead and Boulder City areas is also in effect. Very strong storms ongoing! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/X2s8kzwxQr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

NV Energy reports that 37 outages are impacting 5,047 people in Clark County as of 10:03 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Twitter that 13th Street is closed north of Stewart Ave due to a tree down in the roadway.