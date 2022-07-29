Watch Now
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Las Vegas by National Weather Service

37 power outages and one road blocked
The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a formal Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the valley and encourages the public to avoid traveling unless necessary.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 01:08:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — On Thursday the National Weather Service of Las Vegas announced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

The weather service reports that winds are over 70 MPH and warns the public not to cross flooded roadways.

The weather service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lake Mead and Boulder City.

NV Energy reports that 37 outages are impacting 5,047 people in Clark County as of 10:03 p.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Twitter that 13th Street is closed north of Stewart Ave due to a tree down in the roadway.

