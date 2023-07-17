Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm warning extended for southeastern Las Vegas Valley

NIKKI LEIGH
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been extended for areas East and Southeast of downtown Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended its warning until 4 p.m. for Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Boulder Beach areas.

The hazards, according to NWS, include 60 mph winds, large hail, lightning strikes, and heavy rain.

