Severe thunderstorm warning extended for southeastern Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been extended for areas East and Southeast of downtown Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

We have Free Water!™️ A shower near Black Mountain has produced about 1/2" of rain, while other neighborhoods near Horizon Ridge and Downtown Henderson have picked up a few hundredths to about .10". David Batchelor video from near Racetrack and Warm Springs @KTNV #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/RxNL4cY5yz — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) July 17, 2023

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended its warning until 4 p.m. for Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Boulder Beach areas.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning EXTENDED⚠️

3:11pm - 4:00pm PDT



Southeast and eastern Las Vegas Valley including Boulder Beach.



Gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, & locally heavy rainfall expected.#VegasWx #NvWx https://t.co/so2BxrP5rQ pic.twitter.com/8GfLP7SrpE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2023

The hazards, according to NWS, include 60 mph winds, large hail, lightning strikes, and heavy rain.